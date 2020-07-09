MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police have arrested a man in connection with a fiery truck crash in 2019 that left four people dead and 15 more injured.

Investigators from the Surete du Quebec's major crimes division arrested Jagmeet Grewal, 54, at his home in Montreal Thursday.

He is to appear in Quebec court in Laval at a later date to face charges of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

Grewal was the driver of the truck involved in the crash on Highway 440 in Laval on Aug. 5, 2019.

Two of the four people killed in the crash were retired Montreal police officers.