Police arrest suspect after man killed on Montreal Metro platform

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 37-year-old man on the platform of the Guy-Concordia Metro station last weekend.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jean-Louis Risnique, was arrested Tuesday evening in the city's Montreal North borough.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Officers confirmed that the victim was stabbed in the upper body during a fight with another person on the eastbound platform shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The man was sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's death is the 29th homicide of the year in Montreal.