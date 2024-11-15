MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Saint-Sauveur ski hill is open thanks to man-made snow

    Share

    The Saint-Sauveur ski hill is open for the season and claims to be the first in the Northeast.

    With mild temperatures, snowmaking is more difficult, but one run is now covered – and that took a lot of work.

    “We need to be able to make snow during those short periods of time during the night,” said Simon Page of Sommet Sauveur.

    New, more efficient snow-making machines run every night as soon as the temperatures dip. But, during the day, that snow melts as temperatures have stayed high for this time of year.

    “We’re happy to be here, but at the end it was a bit slushy,” one skier told CTV News.

    Some say the Laurentians are the birthplace of skiing in Canada and North America. Also, in Saint-Sauveur, the Laurentians Ski Museum shows the history of the sport and how it evolved.

    President Guy Thibaudeau said running a resort is becoming more challenging.

    “Things have changed dramatically over the last 40, 50 years. There's much more pressure on ski areas now,” he said.

    Yet Page said that by opening the gates at Saint-Sauveur, they’re putting the sport front of mind for many.

    “When this first ski resort is open, people talking about skis, they're going to buy season passes and are going to go buy equipment. So, for us, it's really important to bring this momentum and start the ski season in Quebec,” he said.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News