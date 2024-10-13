Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform

MONTREAL
    Montreal police say a man is dead following a fatal altercation on a downtown metro station platform late Saturday.

    Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body during a fight at about 11:20 p.m. with another person on the eastbound train platform.

    The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Brabant says police have not made an arrest yet.

    A crime scene perimeter remains in the area and homicide investigators are continuing their investigation.

    The homicide is the 29th reported in Montreal this year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 13, 2024. 

