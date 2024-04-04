Police arrest 4 teens after threats at Laval high schools

Laval police (SPL) arrested four teenagers after a series of threats targeted Laval high schools over the last several days.

Police said the threats turned out to be hoaxes but still required lockdowns and large police deployments. The schools involved are Poly-Jeunesse and Curé-Antoine-Labelle high schools in Laval's north end, which faced "threatening comments" on three occasions in the last nine days.

"In order to ensure security on the premises and to carry out multiple checks, the SPL had to confine thousands of students," police said in a news release.

The four teen suspects who were arrested attend one of the schools involved, and could face mischief charges. Two of them are still in custody as the investigation is ongoing and police are not ruling out further searches and arrests.

Laval police are warning the public that such hoaxes can have serious consequences, regardless of one's age.

"The police service is also aware that this type of call can cause concern among the public and cause a feeling of insecurity. That's why we would like to reiterate that measures have been put in place in conjunction with the Centre de services scolaires de Laval to ensure follow-up and support for those affected by these events," the release said.