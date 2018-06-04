

CTV Montreal





One of Montreal’s most iconic spots to grab a drink is likely to be demolished to make way for condos, sparking an effort to save the Pioneer Bar.

The bar got its start as a hotel in the late 1800s. In 1979, Diane Marois’ husband bought the building and opened the bar but now, Marois said it’s time to go. She’s been trying to sell the Pioneer for several years.

“Unfortunately, years ago my husband had an accident. He fell down the stairs, hit his head badly and ultimately died,” she said. “My heart has not been in it since and it’s time to retire.”

Marois said while the bar is still open, the building needs hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovations, including a new roof, air conditioning and floors.

“I wish the building could still stand, but unfortunately, it’s in bad shape,” she said. “It needs a lot of repairs, which financially is not a good move for me.”

Development company Koebra President Greg Koegl said his company’s purchase of Pioneer is imminent in a deal brokered by Vantage Realty, pending a demolition permit from the city of Pointe-Claire.

“We have a binding agreement with the vendor and the city of Pointe-Claire to buy a parking lot to build a condo development,” he said.

Koebra is set to build a three-story luxury condo building with more than 15 units. The project has inspired an online petition, which has more than 2,500 signatures, from Pointe-Claire resident Matthew Trudel in an effort to save the bar.

“It’s such a historic building and it’s been the face of the village for so many years,” he said. “For them to add condominiums here, it just wouldn’t make sense, it wouldn’t fit within the village.”

According to the Pointe-Claire Historic Society, once the city receives a demolition request, a sign will be erected in front of the building, followed by a period of public consultations.

“We would intervene from the point there is a public consultation,” said society spokesperson Michel Forest. “This building is of heritage interest, it’s dead in the centre of town, so its future is of (concern) for us.”