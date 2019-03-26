The City of Pointe-Claire has launched a green initiative it says is a first in Quebec.

The West Island municipality is offering grants up to $200 for the purchase of reusable diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products.

“We care about sustainable development and we want to offer our residents even more concrete ways to help protect our planet by reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills,” said Mayor John Belvedere in a statement.

Belvedere said he wants to offer Pointe-Claire residents opportunities to divert waste destined for the landfill.

According to the city, until a child is toilet trained, he or she will use approximately 6,000 disposable diapers, which represents up to one tonne of waste. One washable diaper is equivalent to about 300 disposable diapers.

There is also a grant of $100 for the following products:

menstrual underwear and cups

washable sanitary napkins

reusable tampon applicators

washable underwear and liners for urinary leaks and incontinence

waterproof bags

fabric to make underwear and liners for urinary leaks and incontinence

Residents applying for grants can find more details here and the grant application form here.