Plans to redevelop former Lachine industrial sector include 7,800 housing units, parks

There are new plans for the former industrial area of Lachine.

Most of the factories there are now closed. The plan is to build 7,800 housing units in the next few years.

Plans to redevelop Lachine's former industrial sector have been in the works for decade, but promoters never got anything off the ground. The city and the borough say they're now ready to do it, providing that a tramway can link the sector to downtown Montreal.

The plan includes a mix of affordable housing units, parks and cycling paths.

