Montreal

    • Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crash lands on Montreal-area highway

    Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash landed on Highway 20 in the Montreal area Wednesday afternoon.

    The plane crashed near the westbound lane of Highway 20 in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore, around 1:40 p.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec. When police and fire crews arrived, the plane was upside down in the ditch.

    A crane lifts a small plane that landed on Highway 20 near Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: Martin Dufresne)

    Two tow trucks were dispatched to the scene to retrieve the aircraft from the ditch. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it is investigating the incident.

    A crane lifts a small plane that landed on Highway 20 near Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: Martin Dufresne)

    A wing is damaged on the plane after it crash landed on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon. (CTV News)

