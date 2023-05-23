Pierre Poilievre and Francois Legault to meet for the first time
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, will meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault for the first time on Tuesday.
Topics of discussion will include the economy, energy transition, French language and immigration, Legault's office confirmed.
During his visit to Quebec City, Poilievre will also have an "informal but private" meeting with the Conservative Party of Quebec leader, according to Eric Duhaime's press attache.
Recent polling suggests Poilievre has his work cut out for him when courting Quebecers.
Leger numbers released earlier this month found just 15 per cent of Quebecers intend to vote for Poilievre, while that number is 38 per cent for the Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Poilievre was made head of the Conservative Party in September 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
LIVE @ 1:30 PM
LIVE @ 1:30 PM | Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 Montreal cold case
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto
Atlantic
London
Northern Ontario
Calgary
Kitchener
Vancouver
Edmonton
Windsor
Regina
Ottawa
Saskatoon
