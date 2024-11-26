SAQ reaches agreement in principle with employees

An agreement in principle has been reached between the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and its employees.

The contents of the agreement remain under wraps, with the union saying it has yet to speak to its members.

The agreement is expected to be submitted to the general council on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will then be submitted to the 5,000 members next week so that they can vote on whether or not to accept it, the union said in a press release on Tuesday.

Unionized SAQ workers held numerous isolated strike days last spring and this fall.

Salary was part of the dispute, as was access to full-time positions and group insurance.

The union is part of the Federation of Public Service Employees, affiliated with the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN).

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2024.