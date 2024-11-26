MONTREAL
Montreal

    • SAQ reaches agreement in principle with employees

    Workers at Quebec's liquor board (SAQ) walk off the job on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Matt Gilmour, CTV News) Workers at Quebec's liquor board (SAQ) walk off the job on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Matt Gilmour, CTV News)
    Share

    An agreement in principle has been reached between the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and its employees.

    The contents of the agreement remain under wraps, with the union saying it has yet to speak to its members.

    The agreement is expected to be submitted to the general council on Wednesday and Thursday.

    It will then be submitted to the 5,000 members next week so that they can vote on whether or not to accept it, the union said in a press release on Tuesday.

    Unionized SAQ workers held numerous isolated strike days last spring and this fall.

    Salary was part of the dispute, as was access to full-time positions and group insurance.

    The union is part of the Federation of Public Service Employees, affiliated with the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN).

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News