

Salim Valji





Elections Quebec is warning the public about a phone scam regarding the upcoming provincial election.

The automatic calls say that the election has been postponed, which is false information.

“We want to remind the population to verify information because Elections Quebec would never demand money,” said Ahissia Ahua, spokesperson for Elections Quebec.

Quebec’s election regulator doesn’t use automated calls when dealing with the public.

“We don’t use that practice,” she said.

The election will still take place on Monday, Oct. 1, with polls open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There have also been fraudulent texts circulating, offering compensation for people who vote.

Important! Un faux message texte circule présentement. Sachez qu'en aucun cas, Élections Québec ne demanderait une rétribution ou n’offrirait une rémunération liée à l'exercice du droit de vote aux élections générales. En cas de doute ➡️ 1 888 353-2846. #polqc #QC2018 RT SVP pic.twitter.com/krHf3718Mx — Élections Québec (@electionsquebec) September 30, 2018

While Elections Quebec does have automated texts, Ahua said that they are only to remind people of general election information like when and where to vote.

“Verifying information is important, and people can look to our website or phone us,” she said.

Elections Quebec couldn’t say what the purpose of the schemes was, or who was responsible.

“We don’t have any information as to why these scams are taking place or what others are gaining,” she said.