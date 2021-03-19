MONTREAL -- Saturday, March 20, marks the beginning of Spring. It’s also Nowruz, the Persian New Year; a day of unity and hope for the year to come.

It's also a day of generosity for a group of volunteers who arrived on Somerled in NDG with carloads of donations.

Volunteers arrived with 80 handmade masks in adult and kids' sizes Friday, plus more than 50 boxes full of food to celebrate the new year.

“Many communities around the world are celebrating Nowruz … donating to people in need is the best way to share our happiness with the community and others,” said volunteer Sahar Maghsoudi.

“That's why we are donating some handmade masks, non-perishable food and these flowers that are a symbol of spring,” she said while holding a bright purple bouquet of Hibiscus flowers.

Receiving this bounty is "Women on the Rise,” a non-profit organization that has been quietly helping families for more than 20 years by supporting mothers and children.

Organization Director Grace Campbell was happy to see the boxes of donations stack up.

“It's amazing that we got this donation because we'll be able to share it among our families. Our families have grown since COVID, we used to have 35-40 and now we're up to 45-50 of families who really do need our services in more ways than one.”

Pre-pandemic, this organization hosted workshops and shared meals. Now, they offer support by phone. The boxes of food will go to families all over Montreal and Laval that need a little extra after a long winter.

Grace Campbell is looking forward to when they can welcome women and their kids in person again. “It's very important for us to create that warmth and a soothing environment for when they do come. That's paramount.”