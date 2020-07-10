Advertisement
Pepper-sprayed after running a yellow light, Montrealer says racial profiling must end
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 9:36PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 11, 2020 10:15AM EDT
MONTREAL -- He ran a yellow light and ended up pepper-sprayed right in the eyes, he says.
Video of Lamine Nkouendji's traffic stop was posted last month by locals in Outremont, where the incident happened. It shows him screaming as police pull him from his car.
With the police targeting him for going through a yellow, "that interception is the very definition of racial profiling," says one lawyer.
Now Nkouendji, who is originally from Cameroon, wants accountability for the incident.
