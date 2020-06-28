MONTREAL -- A Black Montrealer says he was pepper sprayed by white police officers during a violent arrest following a traffic stop and is accusing the police of racial profiling.

A video posted online June 24 of Lamine Sale Nkouendji being forcibly removed from his vehicle by two white Montreal police officers has been widely shared on social media. Since then, multiple videos of the arrest have emerged showing crowds watching the man screaming in pain as his car was impounded.

According to Nkouendji, the police officers racially profiled him while he was stopped at a traffic light on Van Horne Ave. and Querbes Ave. in Montreal’s Outremont borough.

He said he saw the two police officers make a U-Turn and pull behind his vehicle. He continued watching the officers in his rear view mirror as they approached and then pulled him over.

“I asked the agent the reason for my arrest. He said, ‘You passed through a yellow light,’” said Nkouendji.

When the officer returned, according to Nkouendji, he was told his license was suspended for unpaid fines, and that the car had to be towed. Nkouendji asked if a friend could come pick up his car, but the officer told him that it must be impounded for 30 days.

“I asked him to explain and he told me, ‘Mister, get out of the vehicle now!’” said Nkouendji. “I am trying to understand the reasons for seizing the vehicle, and I see him and his colleague putting on their gloves. They started pulling me by my clothes.”

When he asked for time to get his phone and other personal effects, Nkouendji said they continued forcing him out of the car and pepper sprayed him.

“The first time he missed my face, and I begged not to do that. Then he put his arm between my hands and sprayed the pepper directly in my eye,” he said.

"They were trying to pull him out," said witness Miriam Vaillancourt, who recorded the arrest on her phone. "It was pretty violent... It was mostly him screaming that he wanted to take his phone."

CTV News contacted the SPVM for a comment, but was told that none would be possible before Monday.

The video shows Nkouendji screaming as he’s pulled out of the car, cuffed, and made to sit on the ground. He said he has an injured eye from a prior traffic accident and has trouble seeing out of it.

Nkouendji said the combination of the eye injury and the pepper spray made the pain excruciating and he asked several times for water, which he says was denied at first and then given to him after about 10 minutes.

Nkouendji added that his request for a lawyer was also denied.

He was released after around 30 minutes, and charged with obstructing a police officer.

Vaillancourt posted the video on Instagram, and said the majority of the responses to her post have stated their gratitude for posting the video.

“A lot of people reached out to me mostly saying, ‘Thank you,’” she said. “A lot of them are looking for ways to take action.”