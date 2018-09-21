

CTV Montreal





Emergency crews rushed to the parking lot of a Costco in Terrebonne on Friday morning after a driver struck a woman.

First responders arrived to find the 68-year-old victim lying on the ground and began attempting to revive her.

The woman was then taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police said she was hit by the 72-year-old driver of a pickup truck, who stopped immediately and was questioned by officers.

Police were also talking to witnesses to the collision.