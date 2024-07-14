Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Saint-Jerome, Que.

MONTREAL
    A woman in her 60s died of her injuries on Saturday evening following a collision with a vehicle in Saint-Jérôme earlier in the day.

    The accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Bélanger Boulevard, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

    "According to initial information, for an unknown reason, a 35-year-old driver travelling westbound on Bélanger Boulevard lost control of his vehicle before colliding with a 63-year-old pedestrian. The truck apparently ended up in the parking lot of a nearby business," he said, adding that the driver was met by police.

    The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    The passengers in the vehicle, a woman in her 30s and three people under the age of 18 were taken to the hospital to be assessed.

    On Saturday evening, Scholtus reported that the minor passengers were out of danger, while the woman in her 30s had sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing. It is being conducted by the SQ's Major Crime Investigation Division in collaboration with the Saint-Jérôme Police Department.

    As a result of this accident, Bélanger Boulevard between Laviolette Street and Curé-Labelle Boulevard was closed.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 14, 2024 

