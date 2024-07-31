Gunshots fired in downtown Montreal
Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after gunshots were fired in the downtown Ville-Marie borough.
Officers received a 911 call at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday about the sound of gunfire on Drummond Street near René-Lévesque Boulevard.
"Onsite, police patrollers located projectile impacts on the front of a commercial building, and at least one shell casing on the ground," said Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson with Montreal police.
There were no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made.
Investigators are on site to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Drummond Street remains closed between Sainte-Catherine Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard.
