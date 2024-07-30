Man, 31, in critical condition after shooting in Verdun

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles in Verdun.

Police received a 911 call at around 3:30 p.m. about a man with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Champlain Boulevard and Stephens Street.

When police arrived, they found the man with serious injuries to his head. He was sent to hospital.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the victim was a passenger in one of the two vehicles.

Investigators were called to the scene to understand the circumstances of the incident.

Couture said Tuesday night that it was too soon to determine whether this was a case of road rage or if the individuals involved already knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.