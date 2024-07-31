Montreal Canadiens sign defenceman Kaiden Guhle to 6-year, US$33.3 million contract

The Montreal Canadiens signed defenceman Kaiden Guhle to a six-year, US$33.3-million contract extension on Wednesday.

The contract begins in 2025-26 with Guhle entering the final year of his entry-level contract at a $863,334 salary cap hit for the upcoming season.

Guhle had six goals and 16 assists in 70 games last season, averaging 20:51 in ice-time.

The 22-year-old from Edmonton also represented Canada at the world championship earlier this summer, producing one goal and four assists in nine games.

Montreal drafted Guhle in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2020 NHL draft.

The move comes a day after the Canadiens signed defencemen Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron to two-year deals.