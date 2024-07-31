MONTREAL
Montreal

    10-year-old boy missing in Montreal

    A picture of Jordan Blessing Nkhingu. (Montreal police) A picture of Jordan Blessing Nkhingu. (Montreal police)
    Montreal police (SPVM) is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu, who has been missing since Tuesday.

    He is Black, 4'7" (140 cm) in height and 70 lbs (32 kg) in weight.

    He has black hair and brown eyes.

    He had a black Puma backpack and a basketball.

    He was last seen by his family at home in Côte-Saint-Luc at 3 a.m.

    "They thought he was in bed asleep," explains Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "At 9 a.m., they went to check and he was not there. They made their own research during the day and called 911 late in the evening."

    She adds there was no sign of a break-in, and he does not fit the profile of a runaway.

    Police say he may be on foot, and investigators have reason to fear for his health and safety.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station. 

