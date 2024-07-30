MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec bans unregistered mopeds and motorbikes from bike paths, sidewalks and roads

    Quebec's auto insurance board (SAAQ) announced on Tuesday that riders on uncertified or unregistered mopeds and motorbikes travelling on bike paths, sidewalks or public roads will be fined.

    "Over the past few years, a multitude of vehicles that look like mopeds or motorbikes have appeared on the market and are being used on roads, bicycle paths and sidwalks," the SAAQ said in a news release. "These vehicles pose a safety risk to vulnerable users of sidewalks and cycle lanes because of their high weight and speed. What's more, they are not safety certified to current standards."

    The SAAQ said that in fairness to those who own motorbikes or mopeds that are compliant and carry the appropriate driver's license, the SAAQ said it must take action and ban them from public roads.

    "It should be remembered that these vehicles are already banned from being sold or imported new into Quebec because they are not certified to the standards in force," the SAAQ said.

    Fines for being caught on an unregistered moped or motorbike range between $300 and $600.

