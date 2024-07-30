Quebec woman who allegedly posed as lawyer arrested after missing court

A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.

Megan Lalonde, who is in her 20s, was arrested Tuesday by Blaineville police on a warrant issued from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) after she failed to show up for court on July 8, Noovo Info reported. It was the ninth time she failed to appear in court.

The Barreau of Quebec opened an investigation into her in the spring after receiving several complaints and issued a warning for the public against Lalonde "who continues to claim to be a lawyer on several social platforms, including Instagram (meg_lalo) and TikTok (meg.lalo)," according to a news release from June 13.

"Ms. Lalonde is not and has never been authorized to practice law."

She was accused of posing as a lawyer between Dec. 18, 2023 and April 30, 2024, and was served a notice of offence on May 3.

Members of the public can consult the online registry to verify whether or not someone is a registered lawyer in Quebec.