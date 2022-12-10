Pedestrian in his 20s struck by vehicle in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

A man in his twenties is in hospital Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the pedestrian was struck around 3:35 p.m. at the corner of Pie-IX and Rosemont Boulevards.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling north on Pie-IX as the pedestrian crossed the intersection.

The man was transferred to hospital with injuries to his upper body. He is currently in serious but stable condition.

The driver was treated for nervous shock.

Police blocked off the scene Saturday afternoon and motorists were advised to avoid the area.