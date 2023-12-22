MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Parents donate $5,000 to striking teachers at their school

    Parents of children attending Saint-Fidèle school have donated $5,000 to teachers who have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23. (Credit: Mathieu Boivin/Noovo Info) Parents of children attending Saint-Fidèle school have donated $5,000 to teachers who have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23. (Credit: Mathieu Boivin/Noovo Info)

    Parents of children attending a school in Limoilou, a district of Quebec City, have donated $5,000 to teachers who have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23.

    According to Noovo Info, parents organized a fundraising campaign to help teachers at Saint-Fidèle School, who have been without pay since the start of the negotiation dispute between the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) and the Quebec government.

    "It really touched me," said parent Claire Murati, who took part in the fundraiser, adding 84 people donated to the cause.

    With the holidays almost upon us, the La Bouchée généreuse food bank says several teachers at the school are now working as volunteers in exchange for food baskets.

    "It's getting harder and harder for them," said the food bank's general manager, Marie-Pierre Gravel. "We also get calls from people working in the health care system to find out if they are eligible for a basket."

    A demonstration is planned for Friday in Montreal in support of teachers and staff working in the education sector.

