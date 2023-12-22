Demonstration in support of education workers planned at Legault's Montreal offices

A rally in support of striking education workers is slated to take place Friday at 12 p.m. in front of Premier François Legault's Montreal offices.

On the Facebook event, organizers say they want to "make it clear to the government that it must reach a negotiated agreement now with teachers and all those who work in public schools."

They add: "On Jan. 8, Quebec's children must go back to school in a better education system."

Several artistic personalities are expected to participate in the "Grand Gathering to Save our Public Schools."

These include Vincent Bolduc, Catherine Ethier, Simon Boulerice, Sophie Cadieux, Emmanuel Bilodeau, Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, Vincent-Guillaume Otis and Isabelle Blais.

Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and two other MNAs from his party, Guillaume Cliche-Rivard and Ruba Ghazal, have also confirmed their attendance.

The latest government offer was rejected this week by the CSQ-affiliated Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE) and the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE).

The FSE-CSQ said on Wednesday that it had tabled a new offer "to relaunch talks and reach an agreement before the holiday season."

Some media have reported that a "negotiating blitz" was held on Thursday night between the Legault government and the FSE-CSQ, which is part of the public sector inter-union Common Front.

The 66,000 members of the FAE have been on indefinite strike since Nov. 23, while the Common Front is threatening to follow suit in early 2024 if sufficient progress is not made at the negotiating tables.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 22, 2023.