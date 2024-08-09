MNA endorses Pablo Rodriguez for Quebec Liberal leadership race

Désirée McGraw, Liberal MNA for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, threw her support behind federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez for the Quebec Liberal leadership race.

In an interview on CJAD 800 Radio, McGraw called Rodriguez her “long-time friend” who she has known for 20 years and said he has demonstrated that he can rebuild parties.

The MNA said she believes the Liberal leadership race and next provincial election will not be just about the economy but also what type of society Quebecers want.

“I believe that Pablo embodies the Quebec dream. I think he has a very compelling story and if he runs, he would have my full support," she said.

In the last few days, there has been media speculation that Rodriguez, the MP for Honoré-Mercier, is considering throwing his hat in the ring for the provincial leadership race.

“I think he is having important conversations, serious conversations. It is certainly very much my hope, but I am not here to make any announcements other then if he chooses to do that he will have my 200 per cent full support.”