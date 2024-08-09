Charles Milliard announces he's entering the Quebec Liberal leadership race

Charles Milliard announced Friday on LCN that he will run to succeed Dominique Anglade as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party before confirming the news on his LinkedIn profile.

"The reflection is over," Milliard wrote in his social media post.

"Having received the support of many young people, having met supporters from all regions with whom I have had many discussions on the future of Quebec and our party, I can confirm: I will be a candidate for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party. Very soon, I'll be telling you about the ideas that are driving me and the team that's going to help me make them a reality. I'm looking forward to it."

This is not yet the official announcement of his candidacy, but just a teaser. The official announcement will come in the next few weeks, according to his spokesperson, Nicolas Proulx.

"I will very soon be presenting the ideas that drive me and the team that will help me put them into practice. It looks promising," the future candidate also wrote on his LinkedIn page.

This pre-announcement, explains Nicolas Proulx, is a way for the future candidate to play fair on the eve of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) Youth Convention.

For several weeks, the name of the President and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec had been bounced around as a possible candidate, and his resignation as CEO, announced in June, tended to confirm Milliard's intentions.

At the party's General Council last May, 81 Young Liberals gave him their support.

However, Milliard is seeking further support before officially entering the race.

The Liberal MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Frédéric Beauchemin, and federal minister Pablo Rodriguez could also enter the race.

The party will choose its new leader in June 2025. Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre is so far the only official candidate in the running.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 9, 2024.