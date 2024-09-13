Liberal leadership: MNA Frederic Beauchemin officially becomes fourth candidate

Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin made his candidacy for the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) leadership official on Friday.

He stressed that he will be the candidate for sound management of public finances and regional economic development. Former finance minister Carlos Leitão has recommended that if he wins the race, he should not delay in getting Quebec's budget back on track.

"The role of government is not to choose who will win. The government's role is to ensure that an ecosystem is created so that everyone has the chance to win," said Beauchemin, who wants to succeed Dominique Anglade.

"The PLQ must propose an economic development alternative that supports the private sector and reduces bureaucracy and regulation," he added.

He made his announcement on Friday in Trois-Rivières, surrounded by dozens of Liberal supporters. Beauchemin is supported by his caucus colleague, the MNA for Chomedey, Sona Lakhoyan Olivier.

Former Liberal ministers Leitão, Kathleen Weil and Luc Blanchette were also on hand to offer their support. Blanchette said he was attracted by Beauchemin's regional sensitivity and desire for economic development.

"Everything to do with mining, forestry, agriculture and fishing needs to be brought back to the fore because our groceries depend on it," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

"I like his dynamism. I like his vision of Quebec and his economic background. He very much reflects the values of the PLQ," said Weil, whose previous posts include Minister of Justice and Minister of Immigration.

Beauchemin wants to position himself as a "centre-right" economic candidate.

"There are no free lunches in life," he told The Canadian Press in an interview. "We absolutely have to be good managers of the machinery of state so that it is representative of the aspirations of the next generations.

Beauchemin maintains that he does not want to cut public services. At the same time, he said that "every programme should be revisited from time to time to ensure that we are not spending money unnecessarily."

Leitão -- who led a major cutback operation when he was in government -- advises him not to forget the "revenue column" and to act quickly on the issue of public finances.

"If we don't sort this out now, only in three or five years' time, it will be much harder. Now we have the time to do it without sinking into cuts," he said at the press conference.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government's last budget forecast a deficit of $11 billion.

However, the leadership will be challenging for Beauchemin, who is not very well known by the general public. He has spent the last few months travelling around Quebec to make himself known to Liberal supporters.

"A leadership race is a debate of ideas, not a personality contest. For me, what's going to be important is to be present on the ground," he said.

Last October, the MNA was the target of complaints of psychological harassment lodged by the president of the youth wing at the time, Élyse Moisan, and he was expelled from the Liberal caucus. Beauchemin was finally reinstated in December after the complaints were withdrawn following a mediation process.

The former director and head of capital markets at Scotiabank is now the fourth candidate to enter the race.

The other aspiring leaders are Charles Milliard, former president and director general of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec; Denis Coderre, former mayor of Montreal; and Marc Bélanger, a tax lawyer.

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez is still considering throwing his hat in the ring. The Canadian Press reported last month that Rodriguez was working behind the scenes with the help of close associates to enter the race.

The next Liberal leader will face several challenges: the polls are not moving in their favour, their support among francophones is paltry, young people have deserted the party, and they also need to win back the regions of Quebec.

The race officially begins in January 2025. The new Liberal leader will be chosen in the summer of that year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2024.