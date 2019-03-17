Featured Video
Overnight fire in historic Ville-Marie church likely caused by squatters
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 9:44AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 17, 2019 12:17PM EDT
A three-alarm fire gutted the interior of a historic church in the Ville-Marie borough Saturday night.
Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to Côté Pierre Vicaire Episcopal church on Fullum St., near Lariviere St.
No one was injured, but extinguishing the fire proved difficult because of the abandoned building's size.
The Montreal Fire Department has yet to pinpoint the exact cause, but is working with the hypothesis that the fire was started by squatters.
