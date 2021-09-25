MONTREAL -- A young man has died in a Montreal hospital after arriving with bullet wounds early Saturday morning.

Police were notified at 4:30 a.m. that the 19-year-old had sought hospital care, though details of how he was injured remain unclear.

The man succumbed to his injuries shortly after he arrived.

At 4:15 a.m., officers received several calls reporting gunfire on de Sève Street, near Drake Street, in the Southwest borough.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and found bullet casings on the ground at around 4:30 a.m.

A media relations officer said police are not prepared to confirm whether the 19-year-old was involved in that incident.

No victims nor suspects were located.

It was just one episode in a particularly violent night in Montreal.

Police are also looking for a 31-year-old man suspected of forcing himself into a woman's apartment and injuring her on Provost Street, near 13th Avenue in Lachine.

At around 4:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman arrived in hospital with wounds caused by a sharp object.

Police say the victim and her alleged attacker knew each other, and believe the two were involved in a drug-related conflict.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PLANTE TO UNVEIL NEW SECURITY PLAN

Montreal mayoral candidate Valerie Plante is expected to reveal a new public security plan Saturday afternoon in an attempt to "preserve the secure character" of Montreal.

Plante will make the announcement at a 1 p.m. press conference, where she'll be joined by Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles mayoral candidate Caroline Bourgeois and Snowdon council candidate Victor Armony.