MONTREAL -- Montreal mayoral candidate Valerie Plante made a campaign-defining pledge Saturday to spend $110 million on public security if re-elected.

The announcement came after a 19-year-old died due to gunshot wounds sustained during a particularly violent night in Montreal.

Plante's party, Projet Montreal, wrote in an early news release the plan aims to "preserve the secure character" of the city.

The $110 million would be used to "fight against armed violence, criminal groups, and ensure the safety of Montreal neighborhoods," read a release outlining the plan.

The party would also encourage officers to remain working at neighbourhood stations for a minimum of three years to "promote proximity to the communities they serve," and to collaborate with community organizations.

Plante also promised $15 million over four years to deploy mediation and intervention teams accross the city in a continuation of the Équipe mobile de médiation et d’intervention sociale initiative, which was first piloted in August.

The plan also calls for a reserve fund of $15 million to "respond quickly to any urgent need" in public security.

"We know that safety is one of the main concerns of the population," said Plante. "We are the only team to have a precise and credible game plan in the matter."

It didn't take long for other parties to criticize the plan, with Ensemble Montreal Public Security Spokesperson Abdelhaq Sari vowing his party would "do everything it can to bring safety back to Montreal" if elected.

