Ottawa voices support for Indigenous community's desire to be exempt from Bill 96

While in Quebec Thursday, federal Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu vowed to support Indigenous communities in their desire to be exempt from language law Bill 96.

Hajdu made the commitment in Khanawake, on Montreal's South Shore, while signing an education funding agreement.

The minister said she was "concerned to hear the perception of the chiefs on the impact they feel the law may have on their right to educate their children in the language and culture of their choice."

"It's important for us to stand with Indigenous people as a federal government to ensure that they retain their rights; that they have the right to educate their children in a way that allows them to achieve success."

The issue was initially raised by Gesgapegiag community leader John Martin during remarks prior to the press question period.

"When you look at the province of Quebec, one of the major issues, especially for the English-speaking [Indigenous] communities, is the French language laws. For 40 years, we've been dealing with language laws. We have students who can't graduate because they were unable to get the credits they needed, and Bill 96 raises the wall even higher," said Chief Martin.

Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) Chief Ghislain Picard also brought up the issue, noting a letter of support received about two weeks ago from Minister Hajdu "who, in just a few words, confirmed that the Government of Canada will support First Nations when it comes to defending their rights and upholding what they believe is their right to teach our own children about our culture."

The issue came up again during question period, and Hajdu said she had shared her concerns with the minister responsible for the file in Quebec, Simon Jolin-Barrette.

"We cannot put barriers in the way of children who are trying to reach their full potential, including barriers that involve language," she said.

'WE DID NOT CHOOSE OUR COLONIZER'

Martin, for his part, did not mince words.

"First Nations are the third partner in the constitution. We are signatories to the constitution and we have constitutional rights. And those constitutional rights include language rights, the same rights that Quebec has," he said.

"If Quebec can use the notwithstanding clause in the constitution, why shouldn't we as First Nations have the same right to protect our languages?"

"When one language tends to dominate, it is a colonial practice, and it means the extermination of other languages and cultures. This is what we are facing. That will be our fate, and I think the federal government really needs to address the constitutional issue of Indigenous rights within the constitution, and language rights are part of that. We deserve that protection. We need the federal government to stand up and support us," he said to the applause of the crowd gathered for the signing of the agreement.

Ghislain Picard expressed a similar idea.

"We did not choose our colonizer," he said. "We have been trying for decades, if not centuries, to adapt, and I believe that this must be recognized. Why are we the last to have a choice on this issue?"

Saying he appreciated Ottawa's support on the issue, he acknowledged that there will always be "other challenges ahead, and we will continue to rely on what I call our most valuable ally, the federal government, to stand up on this key issue."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 14, 2022.