Months after the city of Montreal placed the order, the federal government has confirmed it will provide some funding for more metro cars.

Bombardier-Alstom will get $448 million for 153 Azur cars, which is 17 trains of nine cars each.

Most of the manufacturing and all of the final assembly will take place at a factory in La Pocatiere.

The federal government is providing $215 million in financing, with the remainder of the purchase price coming from the government of Quebec and the STM.

The contract will employ 170 Bombardier employees, and another 70 at the Alstom factory in Sorel-Tracy.