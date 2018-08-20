Featured Video
City approves $500 million contract to buy 153 more Azur metro cars
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 2:22PM EDT
City council approved a plan to buy 154 new Azur metro cars Monday afternoon.
The $500 million contract would go to Bombardier workers in La Pocatiere.
The city is waiting for Ottawa to confirm it will help in the financing.
The Mayor says she wants to replace the metro cars as quickly as possible.
