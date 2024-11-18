Quebec party supports member who accused fellow politicians of denigrating minorities

A Quebec political party has voted to support one of its members facing backlash for saying that racialized people are regularly disparaged at the provincial legislature.

Quebec solidaire members adopted an emergency resolution at the party's convention late Sunday condemning the hate directed at Haroun Bouazzi, without endorsing his comments.

Bouazzi, who represents a Montreal riding, had told a community group that he hears comments every day at the legislature that portray North African, Muslim, Black or Indigenous people as the "other," and that paint their cultures are dangerous or inferior.

Other political parties have said Bouazzi's remarks labelled elected officials as racists, and the co-leaders of his own party had rebuked him for his "clumsy and exaggerated" comments.

Bouazzi, who has said he never intended to describe his colleagues as racist, thanked his party for their support and for their commitment to the fight against systemic racism.

Party co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said after Sunday's closed-door debate that he considers the matter to be closed.