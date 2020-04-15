MONTREAL -- Roussillon Police arrested 42-year-old osteopath and massage therapist Francois de Lorimier-Vallieres a week ago on sexual assault charges in Candiac.

Lorimier-Vallieres was arraigned by telephone at the Palais de Justice in Longueuil April 8, and faces three counts for assaults that allegedly took place from June 2019 to Feb. 2020 while he was working in the Monteregie.

He was released on conditions.

The case is being managed by the SQ’s serial crimes division as there are multiple victims.

Anyone who has information about Lorimier-Vallieres or his actions can contact Roussilon Police Detective Caroline Boyer at 450-638-0911 extension 470.