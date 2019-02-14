

There was a rare show of solidarity Thursday among all the opposition parties in Quebec over the firing of a government whistleblower.

Agronomist Louis Robert was fired in January after 32 years in the agriculture department for leaking documents to the media claiming private-sector interference in a public study on pesticide use.

Members of all opposition parties and Guy Ouellette, who is sitting as an independent, demanded Robert be re-hired, given back pay from the time he was fired and receive a public apology from the agriculture minister and the premier.

The MNAs said standing together against this firing should send a strong message to the government.

Initially, Agriculture Minister Andre Lamontagne said it was a departmental decision, and that he wasn’t responsible for hiring and firing -- but this week, he changed his stance and took personal responsibility for it.

A whistleblower law in Quebec protects those who share information that has an immediate health risk for the public. The MNAs are now asking for those protections to be strengthened.

They say Quebecers should be troubled by these events because it appears as though independent research is being influenced, and because it shows a lack of government transparency.

Liberal MNA Gaetan Barrette said this case needs to be resolved so it doesn't discourage others from coming forward with information in the future.

“I agree with anyone looking at this who thinks Mr. Robert was the scapegoat and the victim of inappropriate actions,” he said.

Lamontagne did not respond to an interview request with CTV, but last week he admitted it was a mistake and asked the ombudsman to investigate.