Opposition denounces Quebec government plan to cancel immigration applications
Quebec Liberal Opposition critic Dominique Anglade questions the government after they tabled a Quebec immigration plan for 2019, during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 4:43PM EST
Quebec's official Opposition is calling on Premier Francois Legault's government to back down from its plan to cancel some 18,000 pending permanent residence applications as it looks to overhaul its system for selecting newcomers.
Liberal lawmaker Dominique Anglade says the Coalition Avenir Quebec government's move would affect some 50,000 people, many of whom are already working and living in Quebec.
Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled Bill 9 on Thursday, setting out a legal framework that would allow the province to be more selective with immigrants.
He said the new system would better match applicants to the needs of the labour market, and emphasize the need for immigrants to speak French and respect Quebec's values.
But Anglade said today there's no need for the government to cancel existing applications as it puts a new system in place.
She says the government should take the $19 million it has set aside to reimburse fees for cancelled applications and instead apply it towards processing the files.
