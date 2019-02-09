

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s proposed immigration system, which the province’s immigration minister compared to mobile dating apps, is leaving thousands of people swiping neither left nor right.

The new system would allow the government to discard 18,000 backlogged applications in favour of a new process that would match newcomers to job vacancies.

“It’s like a Tinder of immigration,” said Simon Jolin-Barrette.

However, candidates are now in limbo regarding their immigration status.

“This was bad news for everyone who has been waiting for permanent residence,” said Francisco Morataya, an IT support specialist from Mexico who now lives in Magog. “I applied one year ago and the application was not read.”

Parul Khanna, who’s from India and currently works as an engineer with a financial company in Montreal, said his initial application was also not read when he submitted it over a year ago.

“To be frank, I feel devastated, destroyed, and frustrated,” he said. “I received this email, along with many of my friends, that there’s an issue and the applications are being cancelled.”

Khanna has a YouTube channel where he posts videos about moving to Canada and adjusting to life in Quebec.

He has over 30,000 subscribers but is now himself in a precarious situation regarding his status in the country.

“People are watching and following my advice and now they are in trouble also,” he said.

“I only have a few months left with my work permit and who knows if I’ll get my CSQ (Quebec Selection Certificate)...if I don’t get it, what will I have to do? With a few months left, I’m lost.”

Opposition parties criticized the CAQ’s plan in the National Assembly.

They said that the new system could change lives.

“It’s not only a piece of paper, we’re talking about the lives of people,” said MNA Dominique Anglade. “Now, we’re saying ‘We don’t even care, we’re not even going to open the files. Sorry, too bad, too late, we’re doing something different now.’ The impact? Very negative on the image of Quebec.”

Quebec Solidaire weighed in as well.

“We’re worried about that bill, we have big apprehensions,” said co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. “I mean, this party has a lot of times a rhetoric based on division, based on saying that immigration is a burden for Quebec society.”

Khanna is considering using a lawyer to help in his case.

“They’re just playing with peoples’ lives,” he said. “This is an injustice.”

Montoya may end up moving if the Quebec government’s plan comes to fruition.

“I’m hoping to apply to the new program,” he said. “That’s the only hope...I may apply to another province. That may be easier.”