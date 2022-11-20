Operation Red Nose/Nez Rouge calling for volunteers to gift a lift during the holidays

Operation Red Nose (Nez Rouge) is calling on Quebecers to volunteer for its 39th campaign, which promises to be busier than in the last two pandemic years.

"This year, we're in about 50 regions, so we're really feeling a return to normality," said Marilyn Vigneault, the organization's director of communications, in a telephone interview. "It's also a way to give back directly to your community, since all the donations collected go to youth and amateur sports."

The rides will start next Friday and will be available until New Year's Eve night.

However, Ms. Vigneault recommends checking the Operation Red Nose website for the specific dates that apply per region, as well as the hours of service for each evening.

Volunteers can sign up on the site as well.

"It's a festive experience," said Vigneault. "It's an opportunity to create beautiful memories, to meet people, and there are also many anecdotes that are created during these evenings."

QUEBEC : Operation Red Nose safe ride service is back on the road in some 30 regions in Quebec in 2021! https://t.co/VmnUbHU0FB — Operation Red Nose (@ORNose) October 13, 2021

To motivate the volunteers, the organization's partner, Breuvages Atypiques, will draw a gift basket worth $650 among the volunteers who register before Nov. 25. The prize includes VIP tickets and post-game passes to an Alouettes game, as well as a prepaid Visa card and non-alcoholic cocktails.

In 2021, 6,800 volunteers provided 7,000 rides. However, the operation was cut short by the Omicron wave and public health guidelines. In 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 50,000 Quebecers were given rides.

According to the Société d'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), alcohol is responsible for a significant portion of road deaths. In fact, 73 per cent of all drivers who died in 2020 were tested for alcohol. Of these, 32 per cent had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

Those needing a ride can call 1-866-DESJARDINS between Nov. 25 and Dec. 31.