One injured during a stabbing in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough

A conflict that degenerated on Saturday night in Montreal left one man injured with a stab wound.

The event occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, at the Bossuet St. and PIerre-de Coubertin Ave. intersection.

According to initial information from Montreal police (SPVM), the 27-year-old man had an argument with another person that turned violent. Following the argument, police say the suspect attacked the victim and stabbed him in the upper body with a knife.

The suspect fled the scene after the altercation, while the injured man was transported to a hospital. The SPVM could not, at the beginning of the morning, provide an update on his health condition. However, the victim was conscious when the police arrived.

The scene has been secured to allow investigators to shed light on the incident.

The SPVM said that the victim was known to its investigators.

The investigation is ongoing to find the suspect in this case.