MONTREAL -- They made us laugh year-round on stage, on screen or in other audio formats like podcasts, and Sunday night Quebec comedians will gather to celebrate the best in the industry at the 21st Gala les Olivier.

The big question remains: "Who will be crowned Olivier of the year?"

Will Louis-José Houde become the first comedian to win the prestigious prize for the fourth time?

We will have the answer to these questions in the late evening since the public can vote online until 9:30 p.m.

The ceremony, broadcast by Radio-Canada and co-produced by l'Association des professionnels de l'industrie de l'humour, will start at 8 p.m.

The hosts for the evening are the very talented duo of Philippe Laprise and Pierre Hébert. The two hosts received a Gemini award for their brilliance hosting the 2018 gala.

@PiHebert ��‍♂️�� : Hey Phil, es-tu nerveux pour les Olivier?

Moi ��‍♂️�� : Non! Qu'est-ce qui te fait dire ça? pic.twitter.com/sQCzZf9XZ8 — Philippe Laprise (@phillaprise) December 5, 2019

In addition to Houde, the others nominated for 'Olivier of the Year' include Mike Ward (winner 2016) and Mariana Mazza (2017 winner) as well as Alexandre Barrette, Mehdi Bousaidan, Julien Lacroix and Katherine Levac.

Among the other coveted awards, that of the 'discovery of the year' will be given to one of these young talents: Sam Breton, Philippe-Audrey Larrue St-Jacques, Christine Morency, Guillaume Pineault or Arnaud Soly.

Prizes will also be awarded for the best text, the best staging, the best number, the best podcast, the best TV capsule, web and radio as well as the best comedy shows on TV and on the web.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2019.