Canadian nurses in Haiti on a humanitarian mission hope to return from the Caribbean country Monday.

Many of the nurses are from Quebec, and they have been working in the country in order to restore order and provide basic healthcare services as the country is still rebuilding following the 2010 earthquake.

Katherine Fitz O'Neil said Monday morning that her group was waiting for a helicopter to bring them to the airport, where an Air Canada plane was waiting to fly home.

Fitz O'Neil said the nurses are very concerned about the people they are leaving behind, who have to endure food and water shortages at the best of times.

"A piece of (their) hearts will remain with the people in Haiti," she wrote.

Over the past two weeks there has been a tremendous level of civil strife in Haiti, including riots and deadly clashes with police.

People are protesting government corruption, high inflation, and the lack of employment.

Roads to and from the airport have frequently been blocked, but a group of students from Victoriaville on a humanitarian mission managed to drive to the airport on Sunday.

They had raised money and were prepared to assist others, but their trip was cut short by the violence, and were specifically called by the Canadian Embassy and advised to leave.

Meanwhile more than 100 Air Transat passengers made it home on Saturday after staying at a resort about 70 km from the airport.