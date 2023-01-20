'No animals, no humans': Que. woman who skied solo to the South Pole recounts extraordinary journey
Caroline Côté, the Quebec cross-country skier who smashed the women's record for reaching the South Polo solo, is now home.
Côté arrived at the pole after a little over 34 days of pushing through brutal conditions.
"I think polar regions make you feel at your best and also your worst," Côté told CTV News upon her return to Quebec. "You [always have] to work out there to be able to warm yourself. You [always have] to be on the move."
It's a solo feat very few have accomplished. Less than 10 have been women -- and Côté beat the women's record by five days.
Côté, 36, used a satellite phone to share her progress online and leave audio messages for her supporters.
She hauled her gear and essentials on a sled, her compass a constant companion. Each day came to a close by setting up camp, drying her gear, and rehydrating dinner.
The journey was both physically and mentally challenging.
"I saw no animals, no humans also. It's hard to move forward when the only thing you can think about is the goal."
Côté has been exploring polar regions for 10 years, but nothing prepared her for the loneliness and isolation of this remarkable trek.
"After one week I felt, 'what's the goal about all this? I pushed myself already too much, I won't be able to go until the end,'" she recounted. "So I just thought about my family, my friends, all [of] my adventure community."
"Thinking that they were supporting me, this was the only thing that made myself go until the end."
Côté passed the time with audiobooks and podcasts, at times braving whiteout conditions.
"You don't see what's the difference between the snow and the sky," she explained. "It's really hard to manage. Days like that are the worst."
Her high point came when her husband, Vincent Colliard, flew above her on his way to the South Pole to meet her.
"I think it was one of the best moments," recalled Côté. "They were able to locate my tracks, and when they found me I just waved and it made me feel really good."
The moment stands out for Colliard too, himself a polar explorer.
"I would say, for the past 25-plus expeditions I've done, that was the most incredible moment [...] to be able to fly over Caroline."
Now, back home in Quebec, there's gear to sort, frostbite to heal and concerned parents to comfort.
Making it to the South Pole was a life-changing moment, and Côté hopes to help other women adventurers interested in taking on the challenge.
"In the future, I am so available for women that want to try to beat this record or want to do something in cold areas. I'm there to support them."
