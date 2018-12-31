

The Canadian Press





With the new year come some new regulations for Quebec’s employers concerning psychological and sexual harassment in the workplace.

As of Jan. 1, all employers and organizations in the province must implement a policy to prevent such incidents. An amendment to the Labour Standards Act states employers must provide mechanisms for dealing with complaints.

That includes a component concerning conduct manifesting through words, acts or gestures of a sexual nature.

The policies must be accessible to all workers.

The procedure should allow anyone who feels harassed to make a complaint in either a formal or informal manner and to ensure discretion and confidentiality.