

CTV Montreal





Federal officials are expected to confirm Wednesday that the new bridge over the St. Lawrence river will have the official name of the Samuel de Champlain bridge.

The federal government first proposed the name earlier this year, following suggestions from multiple groups including the city of Longueuil.

Public consultations about the name were held in the fall.

The new bridge was originally scheduled to open on Dec. 1 of this year, but that date was later pushed back to Dec. 21.

Unfortunately the new bridge will not be opening to traffic for months to come, because cold weather prevented the necessary final step of waterproofing the roadbed and paving the lanes from taking place.

The Samuel de Champlain bridge is now expected to open by June 30, 2019. Before then crews will require many days of warm, dry weather to take the necessary steps to complete the bridge.

Given the delays the federal government is negotiating with Signature on the St. Lawrence, the consortium building the bridge, about how much the company will pay in penalties.