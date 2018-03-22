

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s parents will soon be able to build a bank of 10 paid days off to use as they please, according to reliable sources.

The days off will be one of two flagship measures included in a bill expected to be tabled in the National Assembly by Employment Minister Francois Blais on Thursday.

The reasoning behind the bill is that a 10-day bank would make life easier for parents, who are often forced to take time off work when a child is sick.

Blais has long promised to reform the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan, with a goal of facilitating a better work-life balance.

The other measure included in the bill, already announced by Premier Philippe Couillard in February, would offer young mothers and fathers to spread their parental leave over two years.

Government officials have said their goal is to give more time and flexibility to parents in the first years after a baby is born.