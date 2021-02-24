Advertisement
National Bank reports Q1 profit up from year ago, tops expectations
A branch of the National Bank is shown on December 8, 2011, in Montreal. National Bank announced Thursday, Dec. 6, 2012, that its quarterly dividend will go up in the new year, following a fourth quarter that saw its net income rise 20 per cent over the same time last year. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MONTREAL -- National Bank of Canada topped expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit rose more than 20 per cent compared with a year ago, boosted by growth across its business.
The Montreal-based bank says it earned net income of $761 million or $2.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31.
The result was up from $610 million or $1.67 per diluted share a year ago.
Provisions for credit losses totalled $81 million, down from $89 million a year earlier.
Excluding specified items, National Bank says it earned $2.15 per diluted share, up from $1.70 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.71 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.