MONTREAL -- The funeral for Océane Boyer, who was brutally murdered last week in the Laurentians, is taking place Friday in Lachute, a small town in Quebec.

The 13-year-old's family will receive condolences at 9:30 a.m. at the Sainte-Anastasie Church on Béthany Street. The funeral will be held at the same place at 11 a.m.

Boyer is survived by her parents, Francis Boyer and Caroline Sarrazin, her sister and brother, her grandparents and two great-grandmothers.

The teen's body was found partially clothed and mutilated last Wednesday near Horrem Road and Berlin Street in Brownsburg-Chatham, about 90 km away from Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), there were traces of violence on the girl's body.

Her tragic death has devastated many in the small community, including those who attended the same school, École polyvalente Lavigne, and those who knew her from the local youth centre, Univers jeunesse Argenteuil.

Her accused killer, 51-year-old François Sénécal, will return to Saint-Jérôme court on March 20.

He has been described as a longtime family friend, who had known Boyer since her birth.